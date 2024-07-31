 MP: Cheetah Project In Jeopardy As Fencing Collapses In First Rain In Mandsaur; Concern Over Quality Of Construction Work
The project, which aims to introduce cheetahs in the sanctuary, has been undertaken under the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Cheetah Project of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, Mandsaur has hit a roadblock after the fencing and pillars installed to enclose the area were damaged in the first rain.

Former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia wrote a letter to Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat on Tuesday and discussed the matter over the phone, expressing concern over the quality of construction work.

The project, which aims to introduce cheetahs in the sanctuary, has been undertaken under the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. However, the damage to the fencing and pillars has raised questions about the durability of the construction work.

Sisodia warned that if leopards were present in the enclosure, the incident could have resulted in loss of life and created a situation of fear and panic among citizens.

article-image

Sisodia requested the Forest Minister to order an investigation into the construction work and ensure that there is no compromise on quality. He also emphasised the need to fix responsibility on the officers involved in the project.

The incident has raised concerns about the preparedness of the sanctuary to host cheetahs and the ability of the authorities to manage the project effectively.

