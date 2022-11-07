MP: Chambal, Bundelkhand divisions likely to get light rain

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chambal and Bundelkhand divisions are likely to experience drizzling in next couple of days, according to meteorological department. After this, the intensity of cold will also increase from November 12. Rain activities will be due to low pressure areas on Bay of Bengal and cyclonic circulation.

Senior officer of Meteorological department Ved Pratap Singh said, “Chambal and Bundelkhand divisions are likely to experience drizzling in next couple of days. Rain activities will be due to low pressure areas on Bay of Bengal and cyclonic circulation.”

According to meteorological department, cyclonic circulation is over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of equatorial Indian Ocean. A trough is extending from Comorin area to above Cyclonic Circulation. Another Cyclonic circulation is over Haryana.

Low pressure area is expected to develop over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast on November 9th. It may intensify further in subsequent 48 hours and will move in Northwest direction towards Tamil Nadu coast.

Low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal (BoB) very soon. Monsoon low is expected over the Southwest BoB around November 9 and stay put for next 24 hours. Weather activity over BoB will be a prelude to active monsoon conditions over South Peninsula between November 11 and November 14.

A cyclonic circulation is marked over Southeast BoB and Andaman Sea. This system will move westward to travel up to Southwest BoB in the next 2-3 days. Gathering pace while over the sea, the circulation will turn in to a low pressure area over Southwest BoB, off the coastline of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

