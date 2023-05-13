MP: Chahek Trivedi, Aditi Soni scores 92.2% and 92% in Shajapur

Shajapur(Madhya pradesh): Students of Sahaj Public School, Shajapur, cleared CBSE board exams with flying colours. The school toppers Chahek Trivedi of class 12 scored 92.2 %, and class 10 student Aditi Soni topped the school with 92 % . Tanishka Gami (89%), Pradeep Singh (82%), Shivansh Sharma (82%) and Priyarth Sharma (81%) of the school are also among students performing well in class 12 boards.

Also, the students of 10th grade who scored made school proud are Vaishnavi Sharma (89%), Anushka Parmar (86%) and Prashant Bodana (82%). The school topper Chahek gave all credit to her teachers for their guidance. “I used to study 8-10 hours a day”, said the proud student. Aditi dedicated her success to her father and her school.

Principal Ankur Jain, director Asha Jain, co-director Purvi Jain, vice principal Sarvidar Singh Saluja and Vishal Ahmad and staff congratulated all the students .