MP: Central Observers Hold Discussion With Local Election Authorities

Central observers during meeting with local election authorities in Ujjain on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Observers appointed under the Assembly Elections-2023 met collector and district returning officer Kumar Purushottam on Monday and discussed election process in constituencies of the district. Collector informed them in detail about geographical location of the district and basic information about the assembly constituencies.

Assembly constituency observer for Khachrod-Nagda constituency Dr R Rajesh Kumar (IAS), whose contact number is 9238108629, that of Mahidpur Kumud Sahay (IAS), whose contact number is 9238106828, that of Tarana and Ghattiya Puneet Goyal (IAS), whose contact number is 9238108627, that of Ujjain North and South Kumar Rajeev Ranjan (IAS), whose contact number is 9238108626 and that of Barnagar J Manjunath (IAS), whose contact number is, 9238108625 were present in the meeting.

EXPENDITURE OBSERVERS

Expenditure observers have been appointed for assembly constituencies. All observers are visiting their respective areas in assembly constituencies of Ujjain district and inspecting the proceedings. The expenditure observer for Ghattiya and Ujjain North assembly constituencies is Vinay Kumar Arya (IRS), whose contact number is 9238108624, for Nagda-Khachrod, Mahidpur and Tarana is Mohit Kumar Nigam (IRS), whose contact number is 9238108623 and for Ujjain South and Barnagar is Aman Mittal (IRS), whose contact number is 9238108622.