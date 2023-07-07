MP: CBN Team Nabs Two With Poppy Straw, Opium & Rs 15 L Cash | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, officers conducted a search operation at Ludhiana-Punjab Dhaba on Neemuch - Mandsaur Highway and seized 278.700kgs of poppy straw and 2.07kgs of opium along with 450 ibuprofen-paracetamol tablets and Rs 15 lakh in cash.

The CBN officials were tipped-off about large cache of contrabands available at road side eatery. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered Poppy Straw & Opium along with tablets and cash were seized and two persons arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Similarly, after receiving specific intelligence about Poppy Straw and Opium hidden in Aankali village, the team conducted a raid.