 MP: CBN & Police Seize Large Quantities Of Narcotics In Coordinated Anti-Drug Operations
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 04:11 AM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a coordinated anti-drug operation, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) made significant seizures of illegal substances across Madhya Pradesh. On August 9, CBN officers from Garoth and Neemuch intercepted a motorcycle and a car on Jhalawar Bhanpura Road, near Nimthur, in Mandsaur District, recovering 2.810 kilograms of opium.

Earlier, on August 7, CBN Neemuch officers seized 513 grams of methamphetamine powder and arrested three individuals after intercepting two motorcycles on Dus Number Naka Road in Mandsaur. On August 6, a separate operation led to the seizure of 178.300 kilograms of poppy straw, including 40.800 kilograms of CPS, from a suspected house in village Palasiya, Neemuch district, resulting in the arrest of one person.

Over 1 quintal poppy husk seized, 1 arrested

A drug smuggler was arrested after the seizure of over one quintal of poppy husk being smuggled under slate pencil boxes in a pickup vehicle, said a police officer on Saturday. Under the state-wide anti-drug campaign, the operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Ankit Jaiswal and district police officials. Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 1.84 quintals of poppy husk, which was being transported in 8 white plastic bags under slate pencil boxes in a pickup vehicle on Neemuch-Nimbaheda four-lane highway. The driver of the vehicle Asif Ghoncha of Multanpura, Mandsaur district was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered under section 8/15 NDPS Act and an investigation is ongoing. Police launchedáa campaign against substance abuse, arrestingádrug peddlers and spreading awareness among students.

