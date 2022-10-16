MP: Case registered for selling unsafe food items

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In major action against adulteration in edible items, officials have registered a case against Samrat Sev Bhandaar located in Nutan Nagar for selling 'unsafe, substandard and misbranded' items using fake license number.

Giving information, food safety officer HL Avasya told that Namkeen was being prepared in unhygienic†conditions at the firm. Along with that,†food license number was found to be fraudulent. A case has been booked against the store owned by Jagdish Saini, 67, under Section 420 and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of IPC at Kotwali Police Station.

SDM Om Narayan Singh told that firm was found to manufacture, store and distributes†food-related product without trademark registration. The firm was raided on October 14.

Samples of palm oil, chilli powder and various namkeen packets seized from the store have been sent for testing.