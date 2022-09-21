MP: Car loaded with illegal teak-wood confiscated in Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): One white coloured car, transporting illegal teak-wood was confiscated at Pilwani village near Sonkatch on Tuesday night. Reportedly, Sonkatch Police has received information that some unknown miscreants were carrying the illicit teak-wood in the said car. After that, police reached the spot and tried to catch the miscreants. However, they took the advantage of darkness and fled the spot.

Reportedly, the permissible price of wood is about Rs 50k and as per police, the car (MP 04 KG 5312) was specially modified to keep 70 wood logs which were about one cubic metre in size. After, driving the said car with wood to Sonkatch police station, cops informed the forest department team of the area.

On receiving information, forest department officer RS Bhati reached the police station and lodged an FIR against the unknown car driver and its owners under sections of the Forest Act. Notably, police station in-charge Neeta Deharwal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mansih Gamour, constable Deepak Patidar and Laxman Singh played a commendable role in the proceedings.