e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Car loaded with illegal teak-wood confiscated in Sonkatch

MP: Car loaded with illegal teak-wood confiscated in Sonkatch

Reportedly, the permissible price of wood is about Rs 50k and as per police, the car (MP 04 KG 5312) was specially modified to keep 70 wood logs which were about one cubic metre in size.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
article-image

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): One white coloured car, transporting illegal teak-wood was confiscated at Pilwani village near Sonkatch on Tuesday night. Reportedly, Sonkatch Police has received information that some unknown miscreants were carrying the illicit teak-wood in the said car. After that, police reached the spot and tried to catch the miscreants. However, they took the advantage of darkness and fled the spot.

Reportedly, the permissible price of wood is about Rs 50k and as per police, the car (MP 04 KG 5312) was specially modified to keep 70 wood logs which were about one cubic metre in size. After, driving the said car with wood to Sonkatch police station, cops informed the forest department team of the area.

On receiving information, forest department officer RS Bhati reached the police station and lodged an FIR against the unknown car driver and its owners under sections of the Forest Act. Notably, police station in-charge Neeta Deharwal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mansih Gamour, constable Deepak Patidar and Laxman Singh played a commendable role in the proceedings.

Read Also
Indore: Yashwant Dohre elected president of MP Housing Board & Infrastructure Development Board...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan: Notice served to secys and employment assistants of three districts

Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan: Notice served to secys and employment assistants of three districts

MP: Villagers in Burhanpur submit memorandum against encroachment activities

MP: Villagers in Burhanpur submit memorandum against encroachment activities

Dhar: Liquor trader named in SDM assault case

Dhar: Liquor trader named in SDM assault case

Khandwa: ASI held for accepting bribe

Khandwa: ASI held for accepting bribe

Multhan: Regional athletic competition held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Multhan: Regional athletic competition held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya