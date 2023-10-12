MP: Cantt Board Proves Unsuccessful In Stopping Illegal Construction

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The engineering section of the Cantonment Board is proving unsuccessful in stopping illegal construction works being carried out at many places in the city.

Many houses in the city have been built without permission, and in many houses, lifts are also installed. Safety standards are not being followed in the houses where lifts are installed. Houses built without permission have blocked the drains of the city. However, the engineering department kept watching as a mute spectator.

Due to the apathy of the Cantonment Board, houses are being built openly without permission all over the city, but no permission and rules are being followed. It has become a fashion to block city roads as per one's wish. Who blocks the roads, and throws material on the roads, but even after informing the engineering section, they are proving unsuccessful in stopping the work going on against the rules. Some time back, the Board administration was constructing shops on the premises of Dharamshala, an ancient Gopal temple in the city. But the engineering section, under pressure, destroyed that construction.

When Board chief engineer HS Kolay was contacted, he said that the Board administration would take action in this matter and has issued notices to ten people.

