 MP: Can Minor Daughter Donate Part Of Liver To Ailing Father? HC Verdict On Jun 24
Court on Thursday directs MHY superintendent to examine the potential donor and submit fitness report within three days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 02:15 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Can a minor daughter donate part of her liver to father? Answer to this question will be known probably on June 24 when Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) will deliver judgement on a petition wherein a 17-year-and-10-month old girl wishes to donate part of her liver to father. Justice Vinay Saraf on Thursday directed Indore MY Hospital to submit medical fitness of the minor within 3 days.

The court directed the hospital to examine the minor girl on June 21 and submit her medical report within the prescribed time. Earlier, the government lawyer had recommended that medical opinion should also be taken from the state government in the case. The High Court rejected it and handed over the responsibility of giving a report on the donor's fitness to the Superintendent of MYH Indore.

What's the case

Liver of Shivnarayan Batham (42), a resident of Indore, has failed and his condition is critical. As a donor could not be found for him, his minor daughter Preeti offered to donate part of her liver to father. But she is two months short to become an adult (18 years), the doctors had refused to entertain her request. To this, Preeti filed a petition in the High Court on June 13 seeking orders to the hospital to let her donate part of her liver to father.

Private hospital says donor is fit, MHY to give final report

The private hospital where the father is being treated has already given its report. The doctors have said that the donor daughter is fit and can donate her liver but there are problems related to medical board and law. To this, the court said that the medical fitness report of the donor has been summoned from Superintendent of Indore MYH.

