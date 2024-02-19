MP Cabinet Approves 50 Pc Discount In Motor Vehicle Tax At 'Ujjain Vikramotsav Trade Fair 2024'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cabinet has unanimously approved 50 per cent discount in the lifetime motor vehicle tax rate on the sale of non-transport vehicles and light vehicles in the 'Ujjain Vikramotsav Trade Fair 2024.' A proposal for the same was tabled before the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya on Monday and the council of ministers approved the proposal.

Vikramotsav Trade Fair will be held in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district from March 1 to April 9. Various cultural programs will also be organised here during this period.

The exemption will be given on getting permanent registration of the sold vehicles from Regional Transport Office, Ujjain. Automobile traders from outside Ujjain will be able to sell vehicles after obtaining the business certificate at the Regional Transport Office, Ujjain and ensuring their presence in the fair.

The Cabinet has given approval for development of the 45.475 km Indore-Ujjain 4-lane road into a 6-lane paved shoulder. Under the scheme, 45.475 km will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1692 crore.

The council of ministers further granted revised administrative approval of Rs 224.46 crore for the irrigated area of 6703 hectare Awliya Medium Irrigation Project on Ghorapachhad River near Roshni village in Khandwa district. It is noteworthy that in 2017, the project cost Rs 165.8 crore was approved for 5000 hectare irrigated area under the said project. The cost has increased by Rs 59.38 crore due to special package of land acquisition, increase in irrigated area by 1703 acres, increase in construction cost.

The cabinet also approved that a provision of Rs 1500 crore would be made under capital head for the year 2023-24 to approve fresh works of infrastructure development work in rural areas under "Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak and Infrastructure Development Yojana".

The council of ministers further approved amendment in the Madhya Pradesh University Act, 1973 through the Madhya Pradesh University (Second Amendment) Bill- 2024. It has been decided to include Khargone and other districts under the new Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University and colleges of Guna, Ashoknagar and other districts under the new Tatya Tope University.