MP Bypolls Update: HC stays withdrawal of election petition against Tulsi Silawat, Congress candidate Guddu has property worth Rs 24 crore

Indore: In a major jolt to Tulsiram Silawat, the BJP candidate for Sanwer by-polls, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday stayed withdrawal of election petition against him.

Justice Shailendra Shukla granted stay following a review petition by Pawan Singh.

Rahul Silawat had filed an election petition against the BJP candidate alleging violation of model code of conduct during Sanwer by-elections.

However, later he withdrew the election petition.

Pawan Singh filed review petition alleging foul play in the matter. The court also issued notices to 13 respondents in the case and fixed next hearing after four weeks.

Premchand Guddu, who is a candidate of Congress party from Sanwer Assembly by-election, is a farmer and ex-MP but he and his wife have investments in share market.

He is 60 year old and originally a resident of Alot Tehsil, Guddu mentioned in his nomination papers which he filed on Thursday before the returning officer.



As per the affidavit that goes with the nomination paper, has Rs 1.88 lakh cash in hand, while his wife has Rs 11,000. He has investments in 19 listed companies and 29 mutual funds. His wife also has investments. He has a 2011 model Hyundai Verna car. In all, he has moveable property worth Rs 24.09 cr. He has 116 gram gold, but his wife has no gold. In the immovable properties he has agriculture lands at various places.