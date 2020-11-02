MP bypolls: Six injured in BJP-Congress workers' clash, seven booked

Badnawar: Ahead of bypoll voting at Badnawar assembly constituency, BJP and Congress workers entered into a clash at Tilgara village under Badnawar assembly constituency in Dhar district.

The Incident took place in the early hours of Monday leaving six with minor injuries. So far the police has booked seven persons, local police informed.

Dhar district superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh informed that the dispute erupted at around 1 am after a vehicle carrying workers of the two parties came face to face in Tilagara village situated about 60 kilometers from the district headquarters.

"Six people have been injured. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against seven people, four of whom have been identified," he said.

The four identified in the case are Congress office-bearers, leading to the party's MP secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela alleging that the police was falsely implicating them.

"BJP workers resorted to violence but Congressmen are being booked under pressure from the state government," he said.

BJP leader Govind Maloo refuted the allegations and said it was Congress workers who attacked and injured his party colleagues.