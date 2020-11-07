MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath questions EC's functioning, alleges firing, booth capturing in bye-elections

The assembly bypolls for the 28 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh were held on November 3. With a lot of hustle-bustle between the prominent political leaders of the ruling and the opposition parties, major unfortunate incidents of firing and booth capturing were also reported in Sumavali, Morena and Mehgaon.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and few other Congress leaders raised questions over the incidents and accused the ruling BJP party of indulging in foul-play to win the elections.

Taking the incidents of Morena and Mehgaon into considerations, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has again accused the use of money and power in the by-election. Questioning the functioning of the Election Commission, Kamal Nath has said that the BJP captured booth with the help of police and administration. "There were incidents of firing at several places during the voting, but it is sad not to take cognizance of the commission. While complaints of such incidents are given with evidence." He has said in a warning tone that the officials whose BJP got protection in the elections should understand that political patronage is not permanent.

While speaking to ANI, Nath alleged that such elements were openly supported by the police and administration, all this has happened with their silent consent. "It is clear that the officers did not discharge an impartial role. Their activities are recorded and they will be responsible for this in the future."