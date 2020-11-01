MP Bypolls: In Sanwer, preparations made for voting, material distribution today

Indore: With just one day left for voting in bypoll bound Sanwer, the election commission has not only made arrangements for polling but also for checking the temperature of voters arriving at booths for casting ballots.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, district election office has made a four-member special team that will also be deployed along with the polling teams at every polling stations in Sanwer.

This team will give masks and hand gloves to the voters, check their temperature and sanitise them. Kits will be provided to these teams at Nehru Stadium on Monday.

“The team members will include ASHA workers, paramedical staff and two volunteers. An adequate number of masks, hand gloves, sanitizers, protective kits, first aid medicines etc will be given to these teams,” said district election officer Manish Singh.

Polling center-wise arrangements have also been made for the comfort and seating of voters who have fever or are infected with coronavirus. This time, voters will not be made to stand in queue. Rather, after the temperature check they will be given tokens. They will be called to caste vote on the basis of token number.

Singh claimed to have made all necessary arrangements for free, fair and peaceful polling in Sanwer.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3 in the assembly constituency. As many as 380 polling booths have been set up for voting in Sanwer.

Polling materials will be distributed to the polling teams from the Nehru Stadium at 7 am Monday.

Singh has directed the polling teams and special parties of Covid-19 and the staff engaged for distribution of materials to reach their duty place before the scheduled time. “Strict action will be taken on negligence in election work,” he said.

Material distribution arrangements

Polling materials will be distributed from Nehru Stadium on Monday to the polling teams set up for 380 polling stations of Sanwer. More than 500 employees will be employed in this work. Extensive arrangements have been made for delivery of materials at Nehru Stadium. 380 tables and 1520 chairs have been set up for polling teams in the stadium. Sector-wise windows and queues have been arranged for distribution and submission of polling materials.

Special monitoring CCTV and webcasting

There will also be arrangements for shade, drinking water, fan, seating chairs, toilets, soap and water for washing hands etc. for the voters who will reach the polling booths. Adequate arrangements have been made for security at polling stations. Adequate police force will be deployed. Critical 119 polling stations will be monitored through CCTV and webcasting.