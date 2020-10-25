MP Bypolls: Dry day from November 1 to 3 in Sanwer

Indore: The Indore collector and district election officer, Manish Singh issued an order on Sunday declaring dry day from November 1 to November 3. The order was issued regarding the by-election in Sanwer Legislative Assembly Constituency.

According to the press release issued by the Department of Public Relation, dry day will be in force from 6pm of November 1 till the completion of the voting session for the by-election on November 3. Liquor shops in a radius of 3km from Sanwer constituency will also remain closed. On these dry days, liquor consumption, transport, sale and purchase will be prohibited.

Also, no fermented or intoxicating substance or other substance of the same nature shall not be sold or distributed in any hotel, restaurant, bar, or any other public and private place within that polling area, states press release. Strict actions will be taken against violators.