MP Bypolls: Congress gave enough respect, opportunities to Scindia, his father Madhavrao, claims Digvijaya

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that Congress gave enough respect and opportunities to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his father Madhavrao Scindia.

"How is Scindia being treated in BJP? I have worked very closely with Madhavrao Ji Scindia. Comparing Jyotiraditya Ji with his father would be unfair to Madhavrao. Congress gave Madhavrao Ji and Jyotiraditya Ji a lot of respect and opportunity," Singh tweeted while quoting an article.

However, earlier this month Congress leader Premchand Guddu had called Jyotiraditya Scindia and his father Madhavrao Scindia "gaddar" (traitors), apparently taking a dig at them for switching sides.

Guddu, who is contesting from Indore's Sanwer seat, left Congress to join BJP ahead of 2018 Assembly polls. But later after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit in March, he returned to Congress' fold.

"I had to leave Congress due to traitors. Everybody knows when I was MP. Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family have a history of betraying (people). From Rani Jhansi's killing, we have been opposing them whether it is his paternal aunt or father," Guddu told ANI. When Madhavrao Scindia left the party, I campaigned against him, he said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party on March 11 this year.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. He later joined BJP.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA.