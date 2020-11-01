MP Bypolls: Campaigning ends, but Congress, BJP continue trading charges

Indore: The two main contesting parties in the Sanwer by-elections - BJP and the Congress - continued to trade charges even as campaigning ended on Sunday. Congress leaders alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct by the BJP in Sanwer and claimed they had caught four BJP activists distributing sarees with Rs 300 and a cononut in Kelod Hala area of the constituency.

Congress spokesperson Santosh Gautam said that four BJP activists including three men and a woman reached townships in Kelod Hala area on Sunday and distributed sarees and money to every house and flat.

“We caught them red-handed when they giving sarees to people. On enquiring, they told us that they were ordered to distribute the same in the area by BJP leaders. However, they managed to flee,” Gautam said.

He added that many residents refused to take the sarees from them but they kept it outside their houses with the posters of Tulsi Silawat and other BJP leaders. Gautam said that they have seized over 500 sarees from them.

Other Congress leaders including city president Vinay Bakliwal also reached the spot and called police to take action against the accused. Congress also lodged a written complaint in the matter.

SEVERAL BJP MEN JOIN CONGRESS

While putting all his efforts to woo voters on the last day of election campaigning, Congress leaders even managed to get some of the BJP workers and activists to join their party.

During his campaign on Sunday, Congress candidate Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ offered Congress scarf to several BJP workers who joined Congress in Alwasa village.

Not only Guddu, but Congress leader Antar Singh Darbar too succeeded in pulling BJP activists and even a Sarpanch to his party. Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Jamodi and Solsidhi Dara Singh joined Congress along with several activists in presence on Darbar on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jitu Patwari, Sadashiv Yadav, Youth Congress, and Women Congress leaders too met people door to door to seek support for Guddu in elections.