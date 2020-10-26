MP Bypolls: BJP has turned loktantra into notetantra, claims Rakesh Patidar

Mandsaur: Congress candidate Rakesh Patidar held intense mass contact programmes in villages under Sitamau block in wake of approaching by-elections and sought support for Congress.

Patidar visited Halduni, Ratanpura, Bharatpura, Kalyanpura, Saraspura and Manpura villages and spoke directly with the masses. Mentioning work done by Kamal Nath government and expressing his faith in the ex-CM, he sought their support for Congress. He said that Kamal Nath worked for Gau Mata(cows) and the blessings of Gau Mata were with him. He alleged that BJP was rejected by the masses in assembly elections and they usurped power by money and converted loktantra into notetantra.

Patidar promised development and said that he believed in action and not in words. He said that he would solve the issues of farmers, labourers and common people. He urged them to vote for Congress for the protection of democracy.

Sitamau Block Congress president Govind Singh Pawar, district president Youth Congress Karamvir Singh Bhati and Manpura board president Anil Sharma were present along with other Congress leaders.