MP Bypolls: A day after polling, candidates spend time with family & workers

Mandhata: After a month of gruelling campaign, candidates enjoyed free time on Wednesday. While some chose to rest, others spent time with family and the rest took a break.

In Mundi, BJP candidate and former MLA Narayan Patel spent the entire day with his family as well as party workers. Scores of his supporters and party workers thronged his place and had detailed discussion on polling.

Notably, Mandhata recorded massive 73.44% polling and both candidates claimed their victory.

Patel, assured of his victory, said that the BJP fought as a family and this makes him confident that he would emerge victorious.

He added that he would visit few villages of his constituency on Friday to take stock of situation. Patel who owns some agricultural land said he would also visit his field. Owing to busy political schedule and campaign he had been unable to visit his agricultural land.

Patel had won 2018 assembly election from Mandhata on Congress ticket. However, a few months back he joined BJP after Kamal Nath government’s downfall.

Bajrang Bali is with me, says Hardeep Singh Dang

In Suwasara, BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Daang and Congress candidate Rakesh Patidar were sure of their victory in by-elections. On the next-day of polling, Daang met party workers and held discussion. They discussed voting percentage in different polling booths in assembly constituency. He said that Bajrang Bali’s blessings were with him and he would emerge victorious on November 10.

Similarly, Congress candidate Rakesh Patidar met party workers at his election office. Motivating party workers, Patidar said in order to teach fitting lesson to the traitor, voters from Suwasara assembly participated in the voting in a big way and this made him sure of his victory. Patidar added that Congress would once again form government under the leadership of Kamal Nath. Suwasara assembly recorded 82.61% voting on Tuesday.

Heavy turnout raises hopes of both candidates

In Agar, both Congress and BJP expressed happiness over massive turnout and claimed that bumper voting would help them emerge victorious. Unlike other assembly seats, where bypolls were necessitated after Congress MLAs joined BJP in March or later, Agar went to polls for a different reason.

The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Manohar Untwal. After his death, BJP fielded his son Manoj Untwal, while Congress once again gave ticket to state NSUI president Vipin Wankhede. Agar assembly constituency recorded 83.77% polling.

Wankhede too is confident of his victory this time. Despite losing the last election, he remained associated with every voter of the constituency. During campaigning, he received blessings of voters and this would turned into vote and ensure his success, he said.

Similarly, BJP candidate Untwal riding on the development work done by his father said he would follow his father’s footstep and continue to solve problems of villagers. He said every worker of the party worked hard to help him reclaim his father’s bastion.