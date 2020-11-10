MP Bypoll Results: SUWASRA CONSTITUENCY- Hardeep Singh Dung of BJP registers victory

Counting of votes in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where voting was held on November 3 has begun. Nearly 68% turnout was recorded in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the results will decide the fate of the seven-month-old BJP government.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 20 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in seven seats, as per the trends of counting on Tuesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena constituency.

However, three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government including Aidal Singh Kansana (Sumaoli), Girraj Dandotia (Dimani) and OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon) are trailing behind their Congress rivals.

Bhadoria is trailing by only 175 votes.

Elsewhere, BJP candidates are leading in 20 seats by margins ranging from 181 votes (Agar) to 22,456 votes (Sanchi), while Congress contestants are ahead in Sumaoli, Dimni, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Karera and Biora constituencies.

Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 9,554 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

BJP candidates are ahead in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mugaoli, Surkhi, Bada Malhera, Anuppur, Sanchi, Agar, Hatpiplya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Saver, Suwasara and Jaura seats.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, had contested the byelections held on November 3 for which a voter turnout of 70.27 per cent was recorded.