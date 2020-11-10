MP Bypoll Results: BJP gains lost ground in Malwa-Nimar, bags 6 of 7 seats

Indore: With bypoll victory, the BJP not only got a comfortable majority in the State but it has also regained its lost ground in Malwa-Nimar region.

The saffron party won six out of seven seats, including Sanwer, Hatpipliya, Badnawar, Suwasra, Mandhata and Nepanagar, in Malwa-Nirmar region which used be its bastion until 2018 assembly elections.

The BJP actually wrested all these six seats from Congress. The only seat it lost is Agar-Malwa where Congress candidate Vipin Wankhede emerged as victorious by nearly 2000 votes.

BJP had won 56 out of total 66 seats in Malwa-Nimar region in 2013 assembly elections and was hoping to repeat the performance in 2018 polls. But Congress upset the saffron party with winning 35 seats. The BJP was reduced to 28 seats and independent candidates won three seats.

The loss of 28 seats in Malwa-Nimar had ousted BJP out of power in the state in 2018.

When six Congress MLA from this region along with some others from other parts resigned and Kamal Nath government fell, the BJP saw the opportunity to gain its lost ground in this biggest region of the state.

Those who resigned from Congress got tickets to contest election from BJP and all of them emerged as victorious, that too with huge margins. The victory reflected that Malwa-Nimar is still a stronghold of the saffron party and 2018 election upset was an exception.

Agar-Malwa seat, which had fallen vacant due to demise BJP MLA Manohar Untwal, went to Congress. His son Manoj Untwal lost the seat to Wankhede in a neck and neck contest.