MP Bypoll Results: BAMORI CONSTITUENCY- Mahendra Singh Sisodiya of BJP registers victory

Turncoat Mahendra Singh Sisodiya of BJP has emerged victorious from the Bamori Assembly Contituency.

He is one of the 22 MLA who resigned amid Political Crisis in Madhya Pradesh favouring Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In December 2018, he was inducted into the Kamal Nath Cabinet as Minister of Labour in MP. During 2020 MP political crisis, he supported senior Congress leader Scindia and was one of the 22 MLAs who resigned.

Previous winners of Legislative Assembly from Bamori Constituency:

2008- Kanhaiyalal Rameshwar Agarwal (BJP)

2013- Mahendra Singh Sisodiya (Indian National Congress)

2018- Mahendra Singh Sisodiya (Indian National Congress)