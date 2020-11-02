MP by-polls: Six injured in BJP-Congress workers' clash, seven booked

Badnawar: The BJP and the Congress workers clashed at Tilgara village under Badnawar assembly constituency in Dhar district ahead of voting. The incident that took place in the wee hours of Monday left six with minor injuries. Seven people have been booked in this regard.

Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that dispute erupted around 1 am after vehicles carrying workers of two parties came face to face in Tilagara village about 60 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"Six were injured. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against seven people, four of whom have been identified," he said.

Congress workers, including Abhishek Modi, Niranjalpal Singh Panwar, Sajid Khan, Ashwin Patidar and two others attacked BJP workers, including Om Bana from Sandala, Pradeeep Singh Rathore from Tarkhedi, Rameshwar Patidar from Tilgara and Jagdish from Semal Kheda village with a sharp-edged weapon.

Om Bana and Pradeep Singh, who were injured in the clash, were referred to Dhar district hospital. After medical examination, an FIR was registered.

Congress workers too lodged a complaint at Bhensola police outpost. Keeping tab on the situation, additional police force was deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, Badnawar assembly incharge and former state home minister Bala Bachchan said that the BJP was conspiring against the Congress workers as it was losing the bypoll.

Raising question over presence of party workers from other districts in Badnawar even after the end of campaigning, Bachchan said Pradeep Singh Rathore hails from Tarkhedi village of Jhabua district, while Om Bana, a resident of Chandala in Sardarpur tehsil were injured in a clash. He asked as to why these two were still roaming in the assembly constituency and said that it was a violation of poll code.

Bachchan added that he had words with district collector and SP at 2 am. Bachchan said that he informed officers about BJP leader Gopal Kannoj taking party workers’ meeting at Sambu Pada village in Badnawar constituency. If he has to inform administration about what’s going around, then it is a complete failure of administration.

“We raised our complaint before the election commission and demanded adequate police force at sensitive and high sensitive polling booths,” he said.

BJP leader Govind Maloo refuted allegations and said it was Congress workers who attacked and injured his party colleagues. Bypolls to 28 seats in the state will be held on Tuesday.

Cong workers stage dharna, demand probe

Congress workers led by Dharampuri MLA Panchilal Meda, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal, former district panchayat president Manoj Gautam and others sat on dharna and submitted a memorandum to district collector demanding transparent investigation in a clash between Congress and BJP workers at Tilgara village under Badnawar assembly constituency in Dhar district.