MP by-polls: Congress candidate Premchand Guddu files nomination from Sanwer constituency

Congress candidate from Sanwer constituency Premchand Guddu has filed nomination for Madhya Pradesh by-polls which are scheduled to take place November 3.

Before filing his nomination, Guddu on Thursday held a public meeting in presence of former ministers Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma and other Congress leaders.

During the public meeting, Guddu attacked Tulsiram Silawat, the BJP candidate from Sanwer.

"I have filed the nomination as Congress candidate. Tulsiram Silawat, who did not have money to donate is now donating in crores for people's wedding. Where did this money come from? The money came after he sold his pride. You have voted him and he backstabbed you. Silawat did not do any work, there is no achievement to be told by him, hence he is diverting the people on the name of 'Shaitaan' and 'Sadhu," Guddu said.

On October 12, Govind Malu, senior BJP leader said that his party is the "party of Sadhus" while opposition Congress party is the "party of Shaitaan".

However, while speaking to the media, Guddu said, "Then Chief Minister Kamal Nath started the project of bringing Narmada river water in Sanwer in January itself." "Silawat is speaking about Rs 2,400 crores scheme inaugurated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh CM). There is no provision for it in the budget," he added.

Guddu, who is contesting from Indore's Sanwer seat, left Congress to join BJP ahead of 2018 Assembly polls. But later after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit in March, he returned to Congress' fold.

Silawat won Sanwer seat in 2018 polls on Congress but resigned from the Assembly membership in March. He was among 22 Congress MLAs who resigned from the state Assembly in March this year, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA.