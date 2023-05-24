MP: Buses flouting traffic norms fined over Rs 22k

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing a campaign against buses violating traffic norms, Sendhwa police imposed a fine of Rs 22,500 on buses flouting traffic rules.

Sendhwa city station in-charge Rajesh Yadav, in accordance with SP Puneet Gehlot’s directives a crackdown was launched against buses flouting traffic rules.

A team led by SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan checked around 10 to 20 buses for permit and fitness certificates.

Violating single trip permit rule, a MP Transport bus was challaned under relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed. Similarly, a bus was challaned Rs 5,000 for violating tourist bus permit rule. Police penalised 17 vehicles and collected a fine of Rs 22,500. The drive would continue in the future too, he added.