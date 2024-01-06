MP: Bulldozers Clear 90-Year-Old Encroachment At Bus Stand In Burhanpur (WATCH)

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpur Municipal Council razed the 90-year-old encroachment at the bus stand on Saturday. Bulldozers were deployed to remove over half a dozen concrete encroachments in the area.

The demolition was carried out as part of the council's efforts to reclaim public space and ensure smooth traffic flow in the vicinity. The encroachments had been causing congestion and hindering pedestrian movement for years.

Former BJP leader and ex-Municipal Council chairman Yuvraj Mahajan was implicated in illegal possession of the land, leading to the action taken by the council.

Shahpur Municipal Council Sent Notices Before Demolition

Residents of Shahpur expressed mixed sentiments, attributing the situation to political maneuvers. Yuvraj Mahajan and his brother Narayan Maharaj received notices from Shahpur Municipal Council to vacate the illegally occupied space.

The subsequent use of bulldozers sparked discussions about the politically charged nature of the operation. Locals argued that the use of bulldozers symbolised the government's heavy-handed approach and disregard for local communities. They believed that this choice further fueled tensions and deepened divisions, leading to even more polarised debates about the operation's motives and consequences.

The removal of the encroachments, executed under heavy police presence, shed light on the complex interplay of politics in the region. It's noteworthy that Yuvraj Mahajan had previously defected from the BJP, contested assembly elections independently, and openly endorsed Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan.

The incident underscores the intersection of politics and civic issues, leaving the community engaged in discussions about the motivations behind the enforcement action.