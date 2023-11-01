 MP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow

MP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow

The festivities will start on November 5 and will go up to the first week of January 2024.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow's Builder Memorial Church, part of the Church of North India (CNI) diocese of Bhopal, a well-known church with a long history since 1877, is getting ready to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The festivities will start on November 5 and will go up to the first week of January 2024. The first event will be celebrated on November 5 with a Holy Communion service.

On November 12 Church will have a special service to honour the elders of the community. On November 19, the harvest festival will be celebrated, which will also include the small coins service.

The Church of North India Day will be celebrated in a special church service and thereafter the church decoration will commence.

In December, the church will continue with more special prayer services and accordingly White Gift Sunday will be celebrated on December 17 and Bhopal Diocese Day on December 19.

Carol's singing programme has been scheduled for December 20 to 23. The grand celebrations for Christmas will be on December 25. The festivities will continue with a special watch night service on December 31, where, New Year will be welcomed with carol and hymns.

A sports event will also be organised for the members of the community. The celebrations will wrap up on January 1, 2024, with prize distribution and community lunch.

Read Also
Bhopal: NCCF Sells Onion @ Rs 25/kg Through Mobile Vans in Madhya Pradesh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Assembly Seat Nominations: Total Of 102 Candidates To Contest Election From Constituency This...

Indore Assembly Seat Nominations: Total Of 102 Candidates To Contest Election From Constituency This...

MP Foundation Day: Indore Collector Hoists Flag At Collectorate, Disabled Kids Present Cultural...

MP Foundation Day: Indore Collector Hoists Flag At Collectorate, Disabled Kids Present Cultural...

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Did Not Fulfil 9 Out Of 900 Promises In His Tenure, Says Kailash...

MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Did Not Fulfil 9 Out Of 900 Promises In His Tenure, Says Kailash...

MP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow

MP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow

MP: Vigilance Awareness Week At BNP In Dewas

MP: Vigilance Awareness Week At BNP In Dewas