MP: Builder Memorial Church To Celebrate Christmas & New Year In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow's Builder Memorial Church, part of the Church of North India (CNI) diocese of Bhopal, a well-known church with a long history since 1877, is getting ready to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The festivities will start on November 5 and will go up to the first week of January 2024. The first event will be celebrated on November 5 with a Holy Communion service.

On November 12 Church will have a special service to honour the elders of the community. On November 19, the harvest festival will be celebrated, which will also include the small coins service.

The Church of North India Day will be celebrated in a special church service and thereafter the church decoration will commence.

In December, the church will continue with more special prayer services and accordingly White Gift Sunday will be celebrated on December 17 and Bhopal Diocese Day on December 19.

Carol's singing programme has been scheduled for December 20 to 23. The grand celebrations for Christmas will be on December 25. The festivities will continue with a special watch night service on December 31, where, New Year will be welcomed with carol and hymns.

A sports event will also be organised for the members of the community. The celebrations will wrap up on January 1, 2024, with prize distribution and community lunch.