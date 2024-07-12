MP: BSW 2nd Year Results Out; BA, B.Com Results Within A Week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has begun announcing the results for its undergraduate second-year courses. On Thursday, the university declared the results for Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) programme, with 70 per cent of the 100 students who appeared passing the exam.

Following the BSW results, the university is set to release the results for the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes soon. By July 31, DAVV will have declared the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and other undergraduate programmes. The second-year exams, which concluded on July 1, saw participation from over 60k students.

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said, 'The first result of BSW has been released. Now, within a week, the results of BCom and BA second year will also be declared.' DAVV has implemented a streamlined evaluation process, starting the assessment as soon as the exams commence and ensuring all results are declared within 30 days of exam completion. This efficient system has allowed the university to maintain a swift turnaround in result announcements.

Upcoming UG first year exams

Meanwhile, preparations for the undergraduate first-year exams are complete. Scheduled to begin on July 16, these exams will see participation from approximately 65k students. Generally held in May, the exams are delayed by about two months this year due to an increase in the number of question papers under the new education policy.

As a result, the exams are expected to span at least two-and-a- half months. Students and faculty alike are hopeful that timely results and structured evaluation process will enhance the academic experience and maintain the university's standards of excellence.