MP: BSP Joins Barwah Fray, Sets Stage For Triangular Contest

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): With the completion of nomination and withdrawal process, the electoral picture in Barwah–Sanawad assembly constituency of Khargone district is getting clear and campaigning is gaining momentum. Congress has declared Narendra Patel, nephew of former MP Tarachand Patel, as its candidate against sitting MLA and BJP candidate Sachin Birla. Meanwhile, the entry of Trilok Rathore, contesting on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket has added a new dimension to the electoral race.

This triangular contest is expected to intensify the election campaign as each candidate vies for the support of the voters. The Barwah assembly seat has been a stronghold of the BJP with the party consistently performing well in the majority of elections held since 1990. Their consecutive victories show strong support and popularity among the electorate in the constituency.

However, it is worth noting that other parties have also made significant gains in some of the elections, indicating a competitive political landscape in Barwah. Caste equation Barwah assembly constituency is situated on the banks of river Narmada. The area is also famous for chilli production. The Gurjar community has dominance here along with a good number of Rajput voters. The Gurjar community's dominance in the constituency is evident in their significant presence and influence during elections.

However, it is important to note that the Rajput voters also hold considerable sway in the region, contributing to the overall political dynamics of the constituency. Results in the past In Barwah constituency, the BJP has won a maximum of four times in the seven elections held here since 1990, including three consecutive elections held between 2003 and 2013. However, it is worth noting that the Congress has also had a significant presence, winning twice between 1972 and 1998.

In 1972, Amolak Chajed won the Barwah seat for Congress, followed by Ramesh Sharma of the Janata Party in 1977. After this, in 1980, Kailash Pandit from the BJP won, and in 1985, Rana Balbahadur Singh reclaimed the seat for the Congress. Then, in 1990, Chandrakat Gupta won the seat for BJP. In 1993 and 1998, Congress candidates once again emerged victorious.

Following this, Hitendra Singh Solanki of the BJP scored a hat-trick of victories, winning the 2003, 2008, and 2013 elections. But his winning streak came to a halt in 2018 and he had to face a crushing defeat against then Congress candidate Sachin Birla.

How was the result in 2018?

Congress's Sachin Birla got 96,230 votes, while three-time winner Hitendra Singh Solanki got only 65,722 votes. In this way, Sachin Birla won the election by a margin of 30,508 votes.

Voters Scenario (In 2023)

Total voters: 2,32,062

Male: 1,17,600

Female: 1,14,461

Others: 1

Voting Scenario (In 2018)

Total Voting: 81.38%

Sachin Birla (Cong): 96,230 (56.53%)

Hitendra Singh Solanki (BJP): 65,722 (38.61%)

Victory Margin: 30,508 (17.92%)

Problems at galore Like any other assembly constituency, Barwah assembly constituency also had its own set of problems. These problems ranged from inadequate infrastructure and lack of basic amenities to high unemployment rates. These issues demanded immediate attention and effective solutions to improve the overall living conditions of the constituency. Some of the major burning issues include the demand for the formation of a new district, including Barwah-Sanawad and Omkareshwar the completion of the Indore-Icchapur four-lane highway at the earliest, the expansion of Chilli Mandi at Bediya village, the development of a government hospital at Barwah, Sanawad, and Bediya and the beginning of passenger trains between Sanawad and Khandwa.

Other pressing concerns involve improvement of basic infrastructure, such as roads, electricity and water supply. Additionally, there is a need to promote skill development programmes and job opportunities to address unemployment issues in the region.

LACK OF RAIL CONNECTIVITY: Though the railway line between Sanawad and Khandwa covering 60 kms has already been completed, the non-availability of trains is causing problems not only for the locals but also for thousands of devotees who visit Omkareshwar. The lack of train connectivity has led to increased reliance on road transportation, resulting in congestion and longer travel times. This issue needs to be addressed urgently to improve accessibility and convenience for both residents and pilgrims visiting Omkareshwar.

TRAFFIC CONGESTION: Traffic congestion on Punasa Railway Crossing has become a major issue for the residents and commuters. The increasing number of vehicles and lack of alternative routes have worsened the situation, causing long delays and frustration among drivers. Candidates’ take When contacted, BJP candidate Sachin Birla said the much-awaited and ambitious Katkoot Lift Irrigation Project should be completed soon, Bediya's Mirchi Mandi should be made a model market, the work of converting Indore-Ichhapur highway into a four-lane highway should be accelerated and the municipal areas of Barwah and Sanawad should be expanded. His priorities include providing benefits of government schemes to the people deprived of them, modernising the grain markets of Sanawad and Barwah and setting up food processing industries. Furthermore, he aims to improve the healthcare facilities in rural areas by establishing more primary health centres and ensuring access to quality medical services.

Additionally, he plans to promote skill development programmes and create employment opportunities for the youth in order to address the issue of unemployment in the region. On the other hand, Congress candidate Narendra Patel assured to solve the drinking water problem in the Katkoot area. Beside, the construction of sports stadiums for youth, increasing medical facilities in the hospitals in the area, the formation of a new district by merging the Sanawad, Barwah, and Bedia areas and the establishment of industries for employment generation. Their main issues are the construction of roads along the canals, the construction of warehouses for farmers. Patel also emphasises the need for implementing water conservation measures such as rainwater harvesting and the rejuvenation of existing water bodies in the Katkoot area.

Additionally, he proposes the implementation of educational programmes to create awareness about water management and sustainable farming practices among the local community.