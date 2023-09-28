MP: Brothers Drown In Rahmanpura Pond In Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartrending tragedy, nine and 11-year-old brothers who went to Rahmanpura pond for bathing drowned while taking a bath. The accident happened at Navra village under Nepanagar on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Manish (9) and Avinash (11), sons of Sanju Tara Chand of Navra village. Duo left home at 8 am along with goats for their grazing in the fields. Upon reaching there, they decided to take a bath in Rahmanpura pond when no one was around. It is said that the soil at the base of the lake has turned slushy and almost like quicksand. And both the brothers were trapped and they drowned.

On being informed, police reached the spot and pulled out bodies with the help of swimmers. At that time, elder brother Avinash was breathing however after some time he too died.

Navra outpost in-charge Shankar Lone said that a pall of gloom has descended on the village following the unfortunate and untimely death of the two brothers and nobody could console their parents who are utterly grieved. Bodies have been sent for autopsy.

