 MP: Brothers Drown In Rahmanpura Pond In Burhanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Brothers Drown In Rahmanpura Pond In Burhanpur

MP: Brothers Drown In Rahmanpura Pond In Burhanpur

The deceased have been identified as Manish (9) and Avinash (11), sons of Sanju Tara Chand of Navra village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartrending tragedy, nine and 11-year-old brothers who went to Rahmanpura pond for bathing drowned while taking a bath. The accident happened at Navra village under Nepanagar on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Manish (9) and Avinash (11), sons of Sanju Tara Chand of Navra village. Duo left home at 8 am along with goats for their grazing in the fields. Upon reaching there, they decided to take a bath in Rahmanpura pond when no one was around. It is said that the soil at the base of the lake has turned slushy and almost like quicksand. And both the brothers were trapped and they drowned.

On being informed, police reached the spot and pulled out bodies with the help of swimmers. At that time, elder brother Avinash was breathing however after some time he too died.

Navra outpost in-charge Shankar Lone said that a pall of gloom has descended on the village following the unfortunate and untimely death of the two brothers and nobody could console their parents who are utterly grieved. Bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Read Also
Indore: 'Sudipti Worked Hard For 15 Years,' Says Sudipti Hajela's Sister On Historic Asiad Gold In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

MP: Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sendhwa

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch

MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch