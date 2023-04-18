 MP: Break-up results in girlfriend abduction in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Break-up results in girlfriend abduction in Mhow

MP: Break-up results in girlfriend abduction in Mhow

Road in a car. An eyewitness informed the police that a girl had been kidnapped.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 03:45 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Due to break-up in love affair, a youth kidnapped his girlfriend. On Monday morning, the victim on way to the gym was taken away by her boyfriend from Post Office

Road in a car. An eyewitness informed the police that a girl had been kidnapped.

Rural superintendent of police (SP) Hitika Vasal said that she got the news that a girl has been kidnapped from a private school on Post Office Road. Cops of two police stations jumped into action and blocked roads. They checked CCTV cameras installed on Post Office Road. The rural SP herself reached Mhow police station to oversee the matter. The police found the vehicle in which the youth had kidnapped the girl.The accused was nabbed and was taken to the police station. A case has been registered on the matter.

Read Also
MP: Bansal goes to Ujjain, Porwal to Ratlam as chairmen of development authority
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Break-up results in girlfriend abduction in Mhow

MP: Break-up results in girlfriend abduction in Mhow

MP: Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta chairs time-limit meet

MP: Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta chairs time-limit meet

Indore: Doctors up in arms against biomedical waste management company, allege illegal recovery

Indore: Doctors up in arms against biomedical waste management company, allege illegal recovery

MP: Police seize 115 litres of illicit liquor in 2 cases in Alot

MP: Police seize 115 litres of illicit liquor in 2 cases in Alot

MP: Speeding truck kills one in Neemuch, relatives block road for 3 hours

MP: Speeding truck kills one in Neemuch, relatives block road for 3 hours