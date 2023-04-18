MP: Break-up results in girlfriend abduction in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Due to break-up in love affair, a youth kidnapped his girlfriend. On Monday morning, the victim on way to the gym was taken away by her boyfriend from Post Office

Road in a car. An eyewitness informed the police that a girl had been kidnapped.

Rural superintendent of police (SP) Hitika Vasal said that she got the news that a girl has been kidnapped from a private school on Post Office Road. Cops of two police stations jumped into action and blocked roads. They checked CCTV cameras installed on Post Office Road. The rural SP herself reached Mhow police station to oversee the matter. The police found the vehicle in which the youth had kidnapped the girl.The accused was nabbed and was taken to the police station. A case has been registered on the matter.