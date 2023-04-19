MP: Bori police action against illegal liquor

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Bori police in Jobat seized 1,320 litres of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 2.44 lakh. A case was registered under Section 34(2), 46 of the Excise Act. No arrest was made as police were searching people involved in the transportation of liquor.

According to information, police were tipped-off about transportation of consignment on Tuesday night. The informer told the police that a jeep carrying illegal liquor was heading towards Bheram Ghati from Rajgarh Road.

Acting swiftly the team led by Bori police station in-charge BS Sisodia put pickets on Bheramghati-Budkui Road. They intercepted the jeep and during search recovered boxes of IMFL. Jeep driver managed to escape under the cover of darkness.