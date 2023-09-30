 MP: Body Of Drowned Youth Found After 22 Hours In Alot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Body Of Drowned Youth Found After 22 Hours In Alot

MP: Body Of Drowned Youth Found After 22 Hours In Alot

After being informed local authorities engaged NDRF in search operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team recovered body of a man from Chambal 22 hours after he went missing.

According to Alot police, deceased was identified as 23-year-old Akbar, of Taal village in Alot tehsil. He had gone for fishing in river with three friends on Friday evening.

His friends claimed that Akbar slipped into the deep water along with one of his friend. While the latter managed to swim to safety, Akbar drowned.

After being informed local authorities engaged NDRF in search operation. After 22-hour-long search operation, the team managed to fish out body on Saturday about five-kilometre away from the spot where he went missing.

Read Also
Former CM Kamal Nath Visits Ujjain Rape Victim At Indore Hospital, Accuses BJP Govt For Turning MP...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad