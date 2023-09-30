MP: Body Of Drowned Youth Found After 22 Hours In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team recovered body of a man from Chambal 22 hours after he went missing.

According to Alot police, deceased was identified as 23-year-old Akbar, of Taal village in Alot tehsil. He had gone for fishing in river with three friends on Friday evening.

His friends claimed that Akbar slipped into the deep water along with one of his friend. While the latter managed to swim to safety, Akbar drowned.

After being informed local authorities engaged NDRF in search operation. After 22-hour-long search operation, the team managed to fish out body on Saturday about five-kilometre away from the spot where he went missing.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)