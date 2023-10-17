 MP: Bodies Recovered From Tapti In Burhanpur
MP: Bodies Recovered From Tapti In Burhanpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The rescue team, engaged in a search operation of two persons who went missing in Tapti River on Sunday, recovered their bodies on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Avinash Vankhede, 23, and Pradeep alias Ratiram Nayake, 26, of Sirsoda village.

The team fished out the bodies from Tapti and sent them for post-mortem. Their family members were also informed about the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, four persons went to take a bath at Tapti River along with their cattle. While they were taking a bath, they slipped into the deep water near Hathnur Bridge and started drowning.

Eventually, one of them managed to swim out of the water, while another was rescued by the people who were present there.

Both police and the SDRF squad immediately rushed to the spot and began a search operation and they found bodies, nearly a day after they went missing.

As soon as the news reached Sirsoda village, pale of gloom descended in the village as family members of both the deceased eagerly waited for some news of their goodwill, but their hope got dashed after the administration informed them about their demise.

