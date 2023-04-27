 MP: Bodies of boy, girl found hanging from tree in Barwani
Villagers first spotted the bodies hanging by the neck from a tree on Morgun Road on the outskirt of Rajpur village

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Barwani district on Thursday, police said.

Villagers first spotted the bodies hanging by the neck from a tree on Morgun Road on the outskirt of Rajpur village under Rajpur police station limit. As soon as matter revealed, sensation prevailed in the area as villagers or police failed to identified deceased and it was speculating that both the deceased are from some other places and they might took an extreme step together here.

Police send bodies for the post-mortem after preparing the panchnama and trying to ascertain the identity, informed Rajpur police station in-charge Yashwant Badole. Police registered the case under relevant section of CrPC and now waiting for the post-mortem report.

Badole added that once they get the post-mortem report, police will initiate the investigation into the matter. Officer added that they circulated the pictures of deceased to the adjoining police station in the district to ascertain the identification of the deceased.

