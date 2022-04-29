MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE class 10th, 12th exam results today at 1 pm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Excitement gripped students as Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce class 10th 12th MP Board Results today at 1 pm.

In Indore, students are excited as well as scared of the results. Gatherings of students were spotted in schools and meeting points to check the results together in the city.

This year a merit list will also be released by the board whereas there was no such merit list in 2021.

Students can check their results on mpresults.nic.in by entering their roll number and date of birth (DOB).

The results will also be available in the mobile application of MPBSE.

In Indore district, over 79,000 students appeared in the exam.

The number of students attempting class 10th exams was more than that of class 12th.

For class 10th board examination, over 36,800 regular students had registered and 7000 private students i.e. over 43,000 students in all attempted the exam.

On the other hand, for class 12th exams, 29,350 regular and 6,600 private students i.e. about 36,000 students had registered and attempted the exam.

