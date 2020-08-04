MP Board Result: Supplementary exam application process started- Check out fee and other details

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10th and 12th supplementary exams application process started from Tuesday. Students who could not clear the examination or failed in a subject in class 10th can now apply for the supplementary examination.

Class 12th supplementary examination for all the subjects will be held on 14 September. The supplementary examination of the students of class 10th will start from September 15. The last supplementary examination for class 10th will be held on September 22.

This year, examination results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education under the Best Five Scheme in the High School Examination. If a student failed in one subject, then examination result declared the candidate passed.