MP Board Result: Application for supplementary exams from August 4; Check out the full details

Indore: Applications for the supplementary examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Higher Secondary and High School Certificate Examination year 2020 and Higher Secondary Vocational Course Second Chance Examination will begin from August 4, 2020. The last date for completing and filling the application form for class 12th and class 10th is September 13, i.e. one day before the commencement of Higher Secondary Examination.

Similarly, subject-wise examination for higher secondary vocational and high school examination can be filled up to September 13.

Supplementary eligible students will be able to fill the application form by providing the following information: subject and roll number of the student supplement. Students can fill application form from MP online kiosk.

Students who cannot go to the kiosk and apply for the supplementary examination, such regular student can submit their application in their school. Students submitting application form in school must submit their name, roll number and the subject of the supplement to their school.

Schools will submit the examination fee along with the filling the application. Schools will give a receipt for depositing the fee to such students and will fill the online application at the kiosk.