MP Board Result: Application for supplementary exams from August 4; Check out the full details

Indore: Applications for the supplementary examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Higher Secondary and High School Certificate Examination year 2020 and Higher Secondary Vocational Course Second Chance Examination will begin from August 4, 2020. The last date for completing and filling the application form for class 12th and class 10th is September 13, i.e. one day before the commencement of Higher Secondary Examination.
Similarly, subject-wise examination for higher secondary vocational and high school examination can be filled up to September 13.
Supplementary eligible students will be able to fill the application form by providing the following information: subject and roll number of the student supplement. Students can fill application form from MP online kiosk.
Students who cannot go to the kiosk and apply for the supplementary examination, such regular student can submit their application in their school. Students submitting application form in school must submit their name, roll number and the subject of the supplement to their school.
Schools will submit the examination fee along with the filling the application. Schools will give a receipt for depositing the fee to such students and will fill the online application at the kiosk.
Exam dates & fee
Only students who failed in one subject in the Higher Secondary Examination and 2 subjects in the High School Examination have been granted supplemental eligibility.
All subjects of Higher Secondary will have supplementary examination on 14 September. The high school supplementary examination will be held from September 15 to September 22, 2020 from 9 am to 12 am.
Admit cards of all the candidates appearing in the supplementary examination will be available online from September 5.
For regular and self-students of high school and higher secondary school, the examination fee per subject will be Rs 350 and the fee for kiosk will be Rs 25.
Only appear in theory/practical
Subjects of Higher Secondary and High School Certificate Examination, which have provision for practical examination, theoretical or practical part, in which students have failed, will be able to appear only for that exam.
If a student only fails the practical examination then he or she is not required to appear in the theoretical examination. Similarly, if a student is unsuccessful in theoretical examination, then he or she is not required to appear in the practical examination.
Students who failed in one subject under Best 5
This year, examination results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education under the Best Five Scheme in the High School Examination. If student failed in one subject, then examination result was declared to have passed.
In such a situation, if student wants to take the failed subject examination, then he or she will be able to appear in the supplementary examination of the same session. Such students will be able to apply from 4 August to 20 August for appearing in the examination.
