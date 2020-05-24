MP Board Exams 2020: Due to space constraints, govt offices will be used as exam centres, students can take exam in district of their choice

In a decision that is bound to bring relief to students appearing for board exams conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), but have returned home due to coronavirus pandemic, the authorities have decided that they can take the exams in any district of their choice. They will just have to apply to the board if they want to avail this facility.

Students attempting higher secondary board examination for science, commerce and specially-abled students can avail of this facility.

Anil Suchari, secretary MPBSE, said, “Due to coronavirus, the entire state is facing lockdown and many students from villages have returned home.” For completing their higher education, most students from villages travel to their nearest town.

Over 5,000 students were probably attempting board examination in Indore from other districts. These students had moved to the city after completing their middle school education.

However, due to lockdown, all the students returned home as board examinations were postponed. As per the time-table released recently, the pending board examinations will now be conducted from June 9 to June 15.

“To ensure that every student is able to attempt the examination without having to travel to another district, the board has also allowed the use of various mediums to conduct examinations,” Manish Verma, joint director (Indore) school education department, said.

While the examination would still be conducted offline, other mediums include government offices which will be used as examination centres. “It might not be possible to conduct the examination in schools in some villages due to space limitations, so we will consider using other government offices as well,” Verma confirmed.

He added that government offices would be needed because social distancing is to be followed strictly during examination. “The number of students attempting examination in a class will be cut by 50 per cent, so we will need more space in city as well,” Verma said.

However, students who are in the same district as previously allotted examination centre cannot request for a change. “In the same district, examination centres will not be changed to avoid unnecessary confusion and movement of students,” Deven Sonvane, MPBSE Indore office-bearer, said.

How to apply for change in exam centre?

· Students who want to give exams in a different district are required to send an application for the same to the board.

· Students must apply for the same online and no offline applications must be sent to the board.

· Students can give online application for the same between May 25 and 28. The application window will close at 4 pm on May 28.

· Students can apply for the change using MP online portal and mobile application.

· No application for change in the examination centre in the same district will be entertained.