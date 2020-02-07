MP Board examination: Online form submission date extended till Feb 10

Indore: The last date of online form submission for MP Board examination has been extended till February 10. MP Board also updated the fee amount.
The amount decided for the students who submitted their online form but did not pay will be Rs 5,000. Those students who have not submitted their online form will have to pay Rs 7,500.
Earlier on Tuesday, Shri Sarthak Private School Sangathan staged a protest in front of MP board office in Chimanbagh and submitted a memorandum raising the issue of penalty of Rs 975 for correction in the admission form and limiting the number of students admitted in class XII. This issue resulted in a conflict between private schools and the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MP board).
As per the orders, private schools can only admit additional 10 percent students, over and above the students enrolled in class XI, for class XII board examinations. This means a school with 100 students enrolled in class XI in one batch can sign up a maximum of 110 students for class XII board examination for the same batch.
Other decisions in the regards are awaited. Indore MP board in-charge Deven Sonvane said, "The memorandum was sent to Bhopal, the final decisions will be taken by the board and communicated."
