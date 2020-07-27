MP board class 12 scores out on mpresults.nic.in; Delan Patel tops in Indore with 96.8%

Indore: Despite facing several changes in society and economy, girls outshone boys in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 12th board examinations.

This year, the pass percentage dipped significantly from the last year recorded at 68.81 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent.

Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 73.40 percent, while the pass percentage of boys is 64.66 per cent.

Four students from Indore made their place in State Merit Topper’s list. Three of them were from Commerce stream and one was a topper in Science (Biology) stream, as shared by divisional officer Deven Sonwani.

Science (Biology) topper from Indore, Delan Patel scored 484 marks out of 500 and secured fourth position in state.

The three State Merit Toppers from Commerce stream are: Vishnukant Mishra, Khushbu Verma and Nisha Patel.

PASSING PERCENTAGE OVER THE YEARS:

Year Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass %

2020 68.81 73.40 64.66

2019 72.37 76.31 68.94

2018 68 72.33 64.39

2017 70.11 69.47 70.07

2016 69.33 73.78 65.81

2015 65.94 69.42 63.3

2014 65.88 63.31 69.5

INDORE TOPPERS:

Commerce Stream Toppers

1. Vishnukant Mishra from Malhar Aashram School secured sixth position in state with 474 marks

2. Khushbu Verma from Pink Flower School secured eight position in state with 472 marks

3. Nisha Patel from Malhar Aashram School secured tenth position in state with 470 marks

Science Biology Topper

Delan Patel from Malhar Aashram School scored 484 marks out of 500 and secured fourth position in state.

DISTRICT MERIT TOPPERS:

Art Stream Topper

1. Vinita Rathore, 453 Marks, Government H.S. School Budgonda

2. Vinit Kumar Dodwa, 451 marks, Vidya Children's Academy, Palada

2. Neha Goyal, 451 Marks, Malav Kanya HS school

Science Math+Bio Stream Toppers

1. Vishal Nagar, 473 marks, New Pink Flower School

2. Mayur Tembhare, 470 Marks, Malhar Aashram HS school

3. Ramkumar Lodhi, 469 marks, Malhar Aashram HS school

District commerce toppers

Hariom Gurjar, 469 marks

Neeraj Soni, 469 marks

Akash Rajput, 469 marks

Kunal Soni, 469 marks

Agriculture stream topper

With pic – uma nagar

Uma Nagar, 459 points, Sitadevi H.S. School, Palada