 MP: BJP's Banshilal Gurjar Nominated For Rajya Sabha Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: BJP's Banshilal Gurjar Nominated For Rajya Sabha Polls

MP: BJP's Banshilal Gurjar Nominated For Rajya Sabha Polls

The central election committee of the BJP announced four candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 06:40 AM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president Banshilal Gurjar, who has been named as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the state, said, "I have always worked for the interests of farmers and will continue to do so." The central election committee of the BJP announced four candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Alongside Gurjar, Mahant Umesh Nath, Maya Narolia and Dr L Murugan were also nominated. Upon hearing the news, BJP supporters flocked to Gurjar's residence, showering him with flowers and sweets. Fireworks illuminated the sky as they expressed their joy. Expressing gratitude, the HUDCO director (independent) Gurjar pledged to continue advocating for farmers' interests. He lauded the Modi government's efforts to ensure fair prices for farmers' produce, emphasising the aim to provide farmers with 50 % profit from farming costs.

He urged farmer leaders to dialogue with the government, highlighting the need for practical solutions over agitation. Gurjar reiterated the Modi government's commitment to uplift farmers' livelihoods, emphasising its focus on the welfare of farmers, youth, women and the poor. He urged a comprehensive understanding of the government's initiatives for farmers over the past decade, noting improvements in farmers' living standards.

Read Also
Indore: College Students To Take Charge Of Animals’ Well-Being On Campus
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP's Banshilal Gurjar Nominated For Rajya Sabha Polls

MP: BJP's Banshilal Gurjar Nominated For Rajya Sabha Polls

MP: Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 34 Lakh Seized

MP: Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 34 Lakh Seized

MP: Sanitation Workers Resume Duty After Getting Pending Salary

MP: Sanitation Workers Resume Duty After Getting Pending Salary

MP: Elderly Man Arrested Despite Settling Power Dues

MP: Elderly Man Arrested Despite Settling Power Dues

MP: Girl Goes Missing, Cops Keep Parents Waiting For Hours To Register Plaint

MP: Girl Goes Missing, Cops Keep Parents Waiting For Hours To Register Plaint