MP: BJP's Banshilal Gurjar Nominated For Rajya Sabha Polls

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president Banshilal Gurjar, who has been named as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the state, said, "I have always worked for the interests of farmers and will continue to do so." The central election committee of the BJP announced four candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Alongside Gurjar, Mahant Umesh Nath, Maya Narolia and Dr L Murugan were also nominated. Upon hearing the news, BJP supporters flocked to Gurjar's residence, showering him with flowers and sweets. Fireworks illuminated the sky as they expressed their joy. Expressing gratitude, the HUDCO director (independent) Gurjar pledged to continue advocating for farmers' interests. He lauded the Modi government's efforts to ensure fair prices for farmers' produce, emphasising the aim to provide farmers with 50 % profit from farming costs.

He urged farmer leaders to dialogue with the government, highlighting the need for practical solutions over agitation. Gurjar reiterated the Modi government's commitment to uplift farmers' livelihoods, emphasising its focus on the welfare of farmers, youth, women and the poor. He urged a comprehensive understanding of the government's initiatives for farmers over the past decade, noting improvements in farmers' living standards.