 MP: BJP workers from 8 villages join Congress in Sendhwa
MP: BJP workers from 8 villages join Congress in Sendhwa

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Sendhwa/Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): BJP supporters from eight villages of Anjad Tehsil, including Bargaon, joined Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly elections at the residence of regional MLA Bala Bachchan.

Explaining the reason behind joining Congress, Talwada Deb's former BJP backward class front general secretary Deepak Jadhav said that they had been loyal towards BJP since birth. However, the BJP now cares only about influential personalities.

They felt left out in BJP which was their second home, he said. Hence, they decided to join Congress. MLA Bala Bachchan said that the BJP workers joined the Congress because they were aware of saffron party’s evil side.

