MP: BJP Women's Wing Stages Protest Alleging Insult To CM In Folk Singer's Latest Song

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women's wing on Friday staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Indore against Uttar Pradesh folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, whose latest song they claimed insulted Chief Minster Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mahila Morcha Gathered At Regal Square

Activists of the BJP's Mahila Morcha gathered at Regal Square in the city and showed placards and raised slogans against Rathore.

Talking to reporters, the Mahila Morcha's city general secretary Savita Akhand claimed that Rathore in her new song "MP Mein Ka Ba" compared "Mama" (Chauhan's popular name) to mythological characters like Kansa and Shakuni.

"We will register an FIR against Rathore for this insult to the chief minister," Akhand said.

Neha Singh Rathore Posted A Controversial Cartoon On Twitter

Cases have recently been registered against the folk singer in Bhopal and Chhatarpur after she allegedly posted a controversial cartoon on Twitter about the incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.