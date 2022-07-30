MP: BJP wins in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party Kanchan Tanve has registered her victory in the presidential election of district panchayat after defeating Congress's Nanakram Barwahe. According to information, Kanchan secured 8 votes out of 16 and 7 votes were in the favour of Nanakaram. Notably, Kanchan was the president of Pandhana janpad panchayat in the past. She was not provided the ticket by BJP to contest the election. So she contested the election as a BJP rebel and won it. Later the party supported her.

On the other hand, state cabinet minister Vijay Shah's son Divyaditya succeeded in occupying the vice-president's seat through a tiebreaker. According to information, Congress' Jitendra Singh Dharwadi and Divyaditya received an equal number of votes (8-8), hence a tiebreaker was resorted to.

There were fears of cross-voting in the BJP camp thus former state cabinet minister Vijay Shah took the reins in his hands for the party while Arun did the same for the Congress. The election was conducted on Thursday's night.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa Gaurav Diwas preparations discussed