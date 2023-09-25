 MP: BJP Leader's Nephew Accused Of Assaulting Women In Barnagar
MP: BJP Leader's Nephew Accused Of Assaulting Women In Barnagar

The incident occurred when these women gathered in the fields to offer prayers on Teja Dashami.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader’s nephew and his family have been accused of assaulting half-a-dozen women over land rivalry in Peerjhalar village of Barnagar tehsil. The violent confrontation resulted in severe injuries to three women.

The incident occurred when these women gathered in the fields to offer prayers on Teja Dashami. The BJP leader's nephew and his group reportedly attacked them. The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at the district hospital.

Local law enforcement agencies have taken cognizance of the incident, registering a case under minor sections and launching an investigation. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

Anita, one of the injured women, revealed that the dispute revolves around 11 bighas and her family owned two bighas of it. They visited their farm near the railway gate to pay homage to their grandfather's Samadhi when they were ruthlessly attacked by a group of villagers. The incident also involved acts of molestation. Authorities are now actively working to resolve the conflict and bring those responsible to justice.

article-image

