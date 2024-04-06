MP: BJP Leader, Three Accomplices Held For Murder And Opium Theft In Pipliya Mandi

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): One BJP leader from Chawli village in Mandsaur district has been arrested along with three others for the murder of a 70-year-old woman and the theft of opium in Lasudia Rathore.

The incident, which took place on March 28, sent shockwaves through the community, leaving opium farmers in fear.

After the incident, top cops including SP Anurag Sujania and others along with an FSL officer, reached the village after receiving information about the woman's body. It was discovered that the victim, Chandrakunwar, was alone in her house when the assailants attacked, killing her and stealing the opium from her trunk. The police registered a case under Sections 450, 460, 394, 397, and 302 of the IPC, launching a thorough investigation.

The police faced challenges in identifying the culprits, but through diligent efforts, including reviewing CCTV footage, interrogating suspects, and leveraging the informer system, they were able to make significant progress. An informer led them to Rahul, a resident of Harmala, who confessed his involvement and implicated the other three suspects.

The main accused, BJP leader Dashrath, was identified as the mastermind behind the crime. He had been in contact with the victim, attempting to negotiate the purchase of excess opium. When the deal fell through, Dashrath, along with his associates, decided to take the opium by force. Anil Bawri, one of the accomplices, fatally attacked the woman with a shard of opium powder, before fleeing with the stolen opium on two bikes.

Dashrath, known for his involvement in opium smuggling, had previous cases against him in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Despite his criminal activities, Dashrath maintained a public image, often seen at social and religious events with prominent politicians.

All four accused have been remanded to police custody for two days, during which further investigations will be conducted to determine their involvement in other crimes. The recovery of the stolen opium and the bikes used in the crime marks a significant breakthrough in the case, bringing some closure to the tragic incident in Lasudia Rathore.