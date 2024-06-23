 MP: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
In the Lok Sabha elections, this was the first time that the BJP had fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madhavi Latha offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday.

Madhavi Latha lost to Asaduddin Owaisi by a margin of more than three lakh votes in Hyderabad. While Owaisi got 6,61,981 votes, Madhavi Latha received 3,23,894 votes.

Latha is the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals and also the founder of the Lopamudra Charitable Trust and the LathaMa Foundation.

Through her charitable trust, a non-governmental organisation based in Hyderabad, she organised various healthcare, education, and food distribution initiatives in the Hyderabad area.

The BJP has won eight seats in Telangana, the Congress eight and the AIMIM won one seat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections who results were declared on Tuesday. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS (then TRS) won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively. 

