MP: BJP Leader Comes Under ‘Fake’ Land Sale Deed Allegation

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A senior advocate alleged that a BJP leader prepared a fake sale deed of land which belongs to him in Mandsaur. In this matter, senior advocate Naveen Kumar Ojha along with his sons Sagar Ojha and Bharat Ojha staged a sit-in at Gandhi Chauraha, demanding to save their property from land mafias.

They have also submitted a memorandum to collector Dileep Kumar Yadav, SP Anurag Sujania and the officials of Mandsaur Bar Association to provide protection.

It was mentioned in the memorandum that a local BJP leader Mukesh Soni partially vandalised the house built on Ojha’s land in Pipalyapath village of Malhargarh tehsil by sending 8 to 10 goons on June 23. The damage amounted to Rs 25k.

Soni had no personal reasons to take over Ojha’s land. He was just helping Salagram Bagri to fraudulently acquire the land. Soni had also published an advertisement in the newspaper by giving misleading information that the land is owned by Salagram Bagri instead of advocate Naveen Kumar Ojha. Banshi Porwal and Umrao Singh were also said to be involved in the matter. Ojha pleaded with officials to help him out to get his land back which he was owing for 35 years.